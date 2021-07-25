3.2m AJK voters to elect 45 MLAs today

Arrangements to ensure transparent elections: CEC

Our Correspondent Muzaffarabad

The electioneering in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir has come to an end at midnight of July 24 as polling will be held in the region today (Sunday).

The election commission has finalised all arrangements to hold free, fair and transparent elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the chief secretary, Shakil Qadir Khan, 826 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive while 1,209 have been declared sensitive.

Sources said 32,200 civil armed forces, 5,000 policemen, and at most 7,000 personnel of Pakistan Army will be deployed for security during the AJK election.

Over 3.2 million voters will exercise their right to vote to elect members of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly for a five-year term.

A total of 32 political parties are contesting the elections and hundreds of independent candidates are also vying in all the 45 electoral constituencies including 33 in AJK districts and 12 meant of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in various parts of Pakistan.

Five seats are reserved for women and three are meant for the technocrats, one each reserved for overseas Kashmiris and Ulema/Mashaikh and professionals.

Top political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Pakistan People’s Party have fielded their candidates for polls.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto visited AJK and addressed multiple public gatherings for their candidates.

Meanwhile, talking to PTV News, Chief Election Commissioner Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (Retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehria has assured that Election Commission has finalized all special arrangements to ensure fair, peaceful and transparent elections. He urged voters to bring their national identity cards and to wear face masks.

Replying to a question, he said that the women are equally participating in the election and most of the women are contesting in various seats.

In another Question, he warned that no one would be allowed to take law into hands and leaders of all the political parties should ensure implementation of the election code of conduct for conducting elections peacefully.