2nd revision of $986.3m emergency plan for polio eradication okayed

Islamabad

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Thursday recommended second revision of Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication worth of US$986.3 million.

Presiding over the meeting of CDWP here, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said polio eradication is a national priority and it needs a holistic action plan to ensure zero polio cases in Pakistan as per national and global commitments. The meeting was attended by Planning Secretary Zafar Hasan, Planning Commission members and officials from federal and provincial governments.

The forum was informed that polio will be eradicated from Pakistan by the end of 2019; however two years would be required for follow up and complete eradication of its core reservoirs.

Two international organizations of United Nation including UNICEF and World Health Organization (WHO) are operating with delivery of polio vaccination, supplementing immunization and interruption of wild polio virus in the country.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, who is also Planning Commission Deputy Chairman instructed sponsor agency to devise monitoring mechanism for smooth implementation, obtain provincial government’s commitment for reimbursement of loans and run a robust campaign jointly with the provinces to eradicate the core reservoirs where sewerage water is contaminated with polio virus.

He instructed to provide breakup of social mobilization and communication expenditure for the next three years, giving one week time to respond to the observations. The project was provisionally recommended to Executive Committee on National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

Nai Gaj Dam Project 2nd revision worth Rs47,732.5 million was also placed before the CDWP. Khusro Bakhtyar observed that since the project of Nai Gaj Dam would overcome water shortages, irrigating an area of 28000 Acrs in Sindh Province, hence need to be dealt jointly by the federal as well as Sindh Government. Considering importance of the project, its completion should be expedited without any further delay, remarked Minister PD&R.

He instructed that Ministry of Water Resources should resolve designs issues and other observations. Secretary Water Resources on the occasion sought a time of two weeks to resolve the issues. However, Minister Planning desired that ministry should come up with a response in a week time.

The CDWP returned two projects of Transport and Communication Sector and one project of Housing & Works due to non-compliance of earlier decisions.

The projects include Construction of Road over Mali Bund, Road from Dumlottee Wells up to link road adjacent to education city, Malir and Construction of RCC pre-stressed Bridge at Lassan Thakral Logran Breela Daigi-Da-Pattan, Mansehra.

The CDWP also accorded time extension to three projects without any cost or scope revision, including New Minerals Survey Scheme Phase-VI worth Rs1,085.3 million, Nutrition Programme for Sindh with estimated cost of Rs 4117.9 and E-Office Replication at all Divisions of the federal government projects at Islamabad worth Rs440.3 million—. APP

Share on: WhatsApp