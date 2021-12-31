2nd phase of KP LB polls on March 27

The second phase of the local bodies polls in the PTI-ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will be held on March 27, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said Thursday.

The confirmation about the crucial phase of the LB election came during the hearing of a petition of PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi who had requested the electoral body to delay the polls in cold areas of the province due to snowfall in the month of January.

A three-member bench of the Election Commission, headed by CEC Raja, heard the petition during which chief secretary KP also appeared before the commission.

The CS informed the bench that the provincial cabinet had directed to hold the second phase in May.

At this, CEC Raja noted that the KP government had said that the first phase of local bodies elections will be held in December and the second phase in March before the holy month of Ramazan.