2nd phase of extensive Manasik Hajj training to commence from Friday

The second phase of extensive Manasik Hajj training would commence from Friday (June 22) in Gilgit, said Vice President Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee Babu Imran Qureshi on Sunday.

He said the intending pilgrims of three cities including Gilgit, Chilas and Skardu would be imparted training in the second phase on June 22, 23 and 26 respectively.

Rafiq-e-Hujajj Committee has already completed extensive Manasik ritual training in 45 countries in two phases. The last phase of the training would continue in Haji Camp, Islamabad till departing of intending Hujjaj to Saudi Arabia as per their respective Hajj flight schedule.

He said a team of Rafiq-e-Hujjaj committee imparted the training among pilgrims residing in 30 divisional headquarters in first phase. The pilgrims of 15 tehsil headquarters were imparted Manasik Hajj training in second phase, which was completed before the holy month of Ramadan.

Responding to a question, he said a team of master trainers impart training among intending pilgrims to enable them to perform Hajj obligation in accordance with Sunnah of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The team led by Babu Imran Qureshi comprises Mian Muhammad Iqbal, Haji Muhammad Hanif and Haji Afzal train the pilgrims in collaboration with Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, he said. Likewise, the wife of the founder of Rafiq- e- Hujjaj Committee Babu Shafqat Qureshi and Mrs Tayyaba Imran Qureshi and Ms Kausar Jabeen train the female intending pilgrims in or nearby their respective cities. Imran Qureshi said that the committee was performing the sacred religious obligation for the last over 33 years.—APP

