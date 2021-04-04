2nd ODI Fakhar Zaman hits record- breaking 193

Observer Report Johannesburg

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman registered the highest individual score while chasing as he scored 193 against South Africa on Sunday.

Fakhar Zaman registered the highest-ever individual score in an One-Day International by a batsman while chasing a target in the 2nd ODI against South Africa on Sunday.

Though Fakher failed to secure double hundred against South Africa but here it is pertinent to mentioned that he has already scored 210 against Zambabwe.

To make an entry into the international record books as a double centurion in ODIs is the lifetime dream of every cricketer of this world.

Perhaps it is not everyone’s cup of tea to achieve this feat as it demands a huge amount of patience and courage.

Every cricketer who played the ODI format in the current times in their career must have wished to register his name in the 200 run record book.

There are total 8 players who have already reached the grand score of 200 in ODIs out of which 2 are women.

Among the women, Belinda Clark and Amelia Kerr have reached this milestone while representing their country.

Fakhar Zaman has became the first ever Pakistani cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

Fakhar achieved this record in the year 2018 when he scored 210 runs against Zimbabwe.

Fakhar’s innings was perfectly balanced with both patience and aggressiveness.