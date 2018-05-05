2nd Nur Khan Memorial open golf C’ship kicks off

Peshawar

2nd Nur Khan Memorial Open Golf Championship started at PAF Golf Club Peshawar today. Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command inaugurated the Championship.

Top professional and amateur golfers including international players like Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Munir, Taimur Khan, Matloob Ahmed and Naeem Khan are taking part in this Mega event. The Championship carries notable prizes in different categories including Rs 2 million as prize money for the professionals and Rs 0.5 Millions for the senor professionals. Suzuki Cultus car will be awarded to the hole in one.

The three day mega event will be played over 54 holes with each player of HCP 12 and below playing 18 holes each day. On May 6 Senior Professionals will play over 18 holes followed by Senior Amateur and subsidiary including HCP13-18, Veterans, Ladies, Boys under-14 and Under-17. Putting competitions for invitees will also be organized. The championship was started in 2015 and it has been named after legendary Former Commander in Chief of Pakistan Air Force Air Marshal Nur Khan.