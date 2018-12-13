2nd Maritime security workshop commences at Navy War College

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Navy is holding 2nd Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-18) on the theme ‘Blue Economy – Prosperous Pakistan’ at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore from 12-20 Dec 18.

This National level Workshop is aimed at affording an opportunity to underline the significance of maritime sector of Pakistan to create awareness for a paradigm shift to tap its potential in a country affected by ‘Sea Blindness’.

Dignitaries from various walks of life including Parliamentarians, Policy Makers, Bureaucrats, Intelligentsia, Business Entrepreneurs, Academia and Media reps are attending the MARSEW-18. The Workshop will entail on campus academic activities wherein prominent speakers, scholars and subject matter experts will present the papers on array of topics related to Maritime security challenges and opportunities.

The participants will be afforded an opportunity to visit Naval Headquarters Islamabad, Creeks area, Coastal belt including Gwadar Deep Water Port and important organizations of maritime sector such as Karachi Port Trust and Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works. An orientation sea trip is also planned for better understanding of Pakistan Navy Area of Operation. The participants will also undertake collaborative effort in maritime policy making exercises and threadbare discussions on the contemporary maritime issues.

During the 1st day of the Workshop, distinguished speakers dilated upon various aspects of Blue Economy and Maritime Potential of Pakistan. The speakers include Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Mr. Ali Haider Zaidi, Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Asif Sandila, DG National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) Dr. Asif Inam and Chief Scientist NIO Dr. Nuzhat. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Mr. Ali Haider Zaidi underscored the challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s Maritime Sector, and discussed future road map.

