2nd edition of MLF kicks off

Multan

The second edition of Multan Literary Festival (MLF) kicked off at the Bahauddin Zakariya University here on Wednesday. Punjab Higher Education Chairman Dr Nazimuddin and BZU Vice Chancellor Dr Tahir Amin jointly inaugurated the festival at IMS hall. A large number of stalls of depicting Multani Culture, offering traditional food items and displaying of books have been set up.

Speaking on the occasion, PHEC chairman Dr Nazimuddin said that positive changes occurred in culture with the passage of time. He added that students should be provided such events on monthly basis instead of annually. He stressed the need to preserve state cultural, adding that local culture always kept its own identity.—APP