2nd DN floodlight super football league begins

The second edition of the District Nazim Peshawar Floodlight Super Football League got under way here at historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Sunday.

District Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the League with more than 250 players part of the top 12 teams are taking part. Besides organizing Secretary Gul Haider, Secretary General AIPs Asia Amjad Afridi, District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, officials and spectators were also present.

In the first match Shinwari Stars and Qissa Khawani Darwash played a 1-1 draw. Shinwari Darwash took the lead through Alamgir Senior, an international football, on the field attempt in the very 7th minute. It was right winger Jabbar Khan move who travelled past three defenders before giving a free ball to unmarked Alamgir in front of the goal mouth and did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net to make the tally 1-0.

On the other hand Qissa Khawani Darwash managed their position after conceding a goal and made some incisive rallies of attacks but failed to score any goal and thus the first half was ended in favour of Shinwari Stars.

In the second session Qissa Khawani Darwash also played well and their forwards made some good rallies of attacks as a result in the 67th minute center striker Sarwar Khan slammed in an equalizer through field attempt.—APP

