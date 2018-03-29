2nd death anniversary of senior journalist

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

Abdul Razaque Kharal had brave journalist and always highlighted the core issues of Jacobabad through print media and always encouraged youths to render their services for the betterment of Pakistan and Sindh as well.

This was said by speakers during a program organized by Abdul Razzaque Kharal Yadgar Committee on the eve of 2nd death anniversary of Abdul Razzaque Kharal, the senior journalist, held at Press Club Jacobabad.

Speakers including Zahid Kharal, the senior journalist and brother of Abdul Razzaque Kharal, Abdul Rahman Afridi, the president taluak Union of Journalist Jacobabad, Wali Muhammad Soomro, the president PFUJ Jacobabad.