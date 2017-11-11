2nd day of expo Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

On the 2nd day of the Expo Pakistan 2o17, delegations from Vietnam, the Netherlands, Jordan, Argentina and Turkey met with the Federal Minister of Commerce, Mr. Mohammad Pervaiz Malik, the Federal Secretary for Commerce, Mr. Mohammad YounusDagha, and Mr. Inamullah Khan, Secretary, TDAP and discussed special bilateral trade hurdles and opportunities, and how the same could be addressed in order to increase trade with Pakistan.

Leading businessmen from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) held meetings with the trade delegates from Russia, UK, Thailand, Tunisia, Australia, Vietnam, Netherlands, Jordan, Argentina, Italy, Kenya, Belgium, Japan, Turkey, Sweden and Lithuania during the second day of the Expo Pakistan 2017.In addition, Joint Business Councils (JBCs) of FPCCI with UK and Morocco also met on the occasion; FPCCI signed MoU with its counterpart from Hongkong and they expected to signMoU with their Australian counterparts by the end of the day.

On the sidelines of Expo, TDAP also arranged outside meetings of businessmen from Thailand and Bangladesh with the Sindh Board of Investment with a view to explore the possibilities of investment opportunities in the province. Further, a meeting of office bearers of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce was also held in the EXPO.

The delegation from Vietnam raised the issue of lack of direct payment between Pakistan and Vietnam, which was hurting the trade interests of the two countries, which was discussed to be resolved by arranging meeting between the banking authorities of the two countries. Besides, a number of trade deals were negotiated by the M/s. Towellers with buyers from UK, USA & Europe.