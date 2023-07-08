LAHORE – In a major development, around 10-Week 2nd Chinese Language Program has been launched for Special Protection Unit (SPU) personnel in Punjab on Saturday.

SPU Personnel are especially deputed to provide security service and protection to foreigners and particularly the Chinese across the Punjab on CPEC or non-CPEC projects.

The first Chinese Language Program for SPU, Punjab was launched in 2019. In the post-Covid-19 scenario, it is now the second program that has been organized by Chinese Consulate Lahore on the proposal of Chief Minister of Punjab.

An inaugural ceremony was held on Saturday by Chinese Consulate Lahore in attendance with Zhao Shiren, Chinese Consul General Lahore, Mr Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Minister of Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Mr Shakeel Ahmad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Mr Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood, Vice Chancellor, University of Punjab at Riaz Hall, University of Punjab.

The course is scheduled to be held every Saturday and Sunday from 10:00-12:00. It will run until September 16, around 10 weeks time span. The textbook is tailor-made for SPU officers so that they can deal with real situations. In order to improve teaching efficiency, the Chinese Consulate Lahore has divided 50 selected SPU people into two classes.

Three teachers are from the local Chinese Community with two teaching assistants from the Confucius Institute, University of Punjab.

Marking the official launch of the Chinese language training program for the Special Protection Unit personnel of Punjab, Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Zhiren said this training program adds a special significance to everlasting process of cooperation, partnership and friendship between Pakistan and China in the backdrop of series of many gala events and commemorative celebrations of the 72nd anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan as well as ten-year completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“The Chinese Consulate enjoys good collaboration with the SPU and the Home Department. We commend their services, efforts and sacrifices, and we are willing to reciprocate. We have taken some initiatives, and this program is a new step in this direction, aiming to enhance the institutional capacity building of the SPU and strengthen the quality security provision and service to the Chinese community in Punjab, as language is an essential tool for effective communication, and the equipment of Chinese language for the SPU personnel is the need of the hour,” he articulated.

“It is not the first language program held by the Chinese Consulate in partnership with the Punjab government. But it is indeed the inaugural one since the three-year Covid-19 pandemic,” he mentioned.

“During the meeting, CM Punjab floated the proposal and we discussed the probability and feasibility of the program. In retrospection, I have to acknowledge that I had a moment of hesitancy because circumstance has changed in the wake of the unfortunate April 26 Karachi Incident last year, as we lack both the qualified teachers and the proper language textbooks,” he added.

“Nevertheless, we managed to obtain the teaching materials for Confucius Institutes, invited three competent and experienced teachers from the local Chinese language school and mobilized all resources available,” he explained.

In short, he said that “I’m inspired by the honourable Chief Minister’s commitment to public service, his personal care of the SPU, as well as his dedication to the development of our bilateral relations.”

Expressing views in his speech, CG Zhao Shiren said that SPU, together with other law enforcement agencies, has been playing an important role in providing security service and protection to foreigners and particularly the Chinese across the province, no matter whether it is related to CPEC or the non-CPEC projects. “I sincerely hope that the selected 50 SPU officers and constables can be knowledge-driven, learn hard, perform well, and truly benefit from this course, setting a shining example for your peers to follow. I have confidence in each and every one of you and I wish you great success,” he categorically said.

On the occasion, CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that the Chinese language has attained the status of an international language. Its learning will help SPU officials to make better communication with Chinese brothers, he added.