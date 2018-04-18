2b dollar CPEC projects to bring economic revolution across region

Quetta

Speaker Balochistan Provincial Assembly Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani has said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will not prove merely as a game changer rather it would guarantee the survival of Pakistan as well.

She was addressing a seminar at Balochistan University for Information Technology and Management Sciences held under the auspices Centre of Excellence for CPEC in Quetta Tuesday.

Raheela urged the need of promotion of Chinese language, imparting technical training to the youth and developing a consensus among all the provinces of the country.

The Speaker added that timely completion of CPEC mega project and Gwadar Deep Seaport would lead to a swift progress economic progress not only in Balochistan, Pakistan rather the entire region.

Besides, it would promote connectivity among several regional states. Raheela Hameed Durrani went on saying that the CPEC mega project worth sixty two billion Dollars would help bring a revolution in geo-economic sectors throughout the region.

On this occasion, leading personalities belonging to different segments of society also addressed the participants of the seminar and highlighted significance of CPEC project from various angles.—NNI