29th birthday of Bakhtawar Bhutto celebrated

The 29th birthday of Bakhtawar Bhutto’s ceremony held in Karachi organized by People’s Youth Organization Sindh, large number of PYO Sindh leaders and workers participated in the function, after cutting the cake of Bakhtawar Bhutto’s birthday, special prayers were also made for her long lifetime,

At the occasion, President PYO Sindh Javed Nayab Leghari, General Secretary Shoaib Mirza, spokesman Taimoor Ali Mehar and Deputy General Secretary Masror Rajpar addressed to the participants, Javed Nayab Laghari said that the sacrifices of Bhutto family were the highest for this country’s democratic stability and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is moving forward the same philosophy which started Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, he said who stand against the PPP government, know that we have come from public mandate and to make conspiracy against us, and try to serve public instead of doing revenge against political parties.

General Secretary Shoaib Mirza said that the PPP has never achieved power with any help, we made government by its own struggle, and today politics is needed for the stable democracy and the people to get rid of the problem. Spokesperson Taimoor Ali Mahar said that Bhutto and the people should not forget Bhutto, because Bhutto is the name of a fact that the deceased itself is ruined, today big players of politics should know that politics has started with the great leader of the nation Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who exchanged politics from the drawing room and wrote the streets in the streets and today the people who are teaching politics to the PPP leaders are living in the sky of fools.

Deputy General Secretary Masroor Rajpar said in his address that PPP workers are our assets. There will be no compromise on the democratic and national interests, the 18th amendment is the gift of PPP for the people of Pakistan, which we will defend completely,

He said Imran Khan Government It is not going on, nor is he pursuing the constitutional and democratic traditions, he said, “We always made the path to democratic paths and never supported the non-constitutional move, while the Tehreek-e-Insaf got the country in crisis.” This is the reason why the people are looking at Bilawal Bhutto today that they come and come to the present rulers get rid of the book.—INP

