29th Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition 2023 by SPE Pakistan and PAPG, concluded successfully the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Pakistan Section and Pakistan Association of Petroleum Geoscientists (PAPG) held the 29th Annual Technical Conference (ATC) and Exhibition from 7th and 8th November 2023 at the Serena Hotel, Islamabad, Pakistan.

The Federal Secretary for Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) Mr. Momin Agha was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony. In his address to the forum the Honourable Federal Secretary mentioned that the Government is working on attracting new FDI with particular focus on ‘offshore exploration’ in Arabia Sea as the game changer for E&P sector of Pakistan. Later on, he presented shields to the main organizers of the conference.