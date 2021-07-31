29m doses of Covid-19 administered across country

Islamabad’s Covid-19 positivity rate jumps past 10pc, mobile teams conducting door-to-door vaccination drive

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan on Saturday reported more than 29 million doses of Covid-19 have been administered across the country since the launch of vaccination drive earlier this year.

According to the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) since the launch of the vaccination drive early this year, 29.648055 million doses have been administered across the country.

Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiative Asad Umar who is also Chairman of the NCOC in a tweet said vaccine records were being set on a daily basis and Friday happened to be the fifth consecutive day when a record number of vaccine doses, more than 900,000, were administered in one day.

“Vaccination records continue to be set daily. 5th straight day record vaccinations carried out. Yesterday the vaccination number crossed 9 lakh for the first time.

2,600 vaccination centres & 2,979 mobile units operating across Pakistan, to make this massive campaign possible,” said the minister in his tweet.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer of Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia in a tweet revealed the Covid-19 positivity rate in Islamabad surged to above 10 per cent owing to the continuous cases of violations of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on part of the public.

During the last twenty-four hours the district health department teams conducted 3,536 tests for Covid-19 after which 343 persons were detected positive, said the DHO in a tweet.

This shows Covid-19 positivity rate in Islamabad is 10.15 per cent that is higher than the country’s positivity rate i.e. 8.46 percent.

Dr Zaeem Zia appealed to the masses to be watchful against the fourth wave of Covid-19 i.e. more potential and lethal than the earlier three waves.

Besides, Delta variant of Covid-19 is fast spreading across the country which needs extra vigilance and precautions, he cautioned.

District Health mobile teams are also conducting vaccination drive, during a door-to-door vaccination campaign, he said while responding to a query.