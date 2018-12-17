Four years have passed since the Army Public School Peshawar became the target of one of the deadliest assaults in the history of Pakistan. To date, it remains a mystery as to why the attack was carried out. Today is a day to pay homage to students and teachers who lost their lives, as well as to educationists who have been braving their lives every day since then to educate our children.

Unfortunately, Pakistan is at the top of the terrorism list where terrorist attacks on educational institutions have taken place at an alarming rate. Schools are the place where future builders of the nation such as doctors, engineers, police officers and so on and so forth, are prepared. Therefore, it is not only the responsibility of the Government to make foolproof arrangements for the security of educational institutions but we all should do our best in this regard.

ZEESHAN NASIR

Turbat

