Children are like a treasure, their worth cannot be measured. But are the children same in Pakistan? Aren’t they the Treasure that the state should be protecting? Of course they are, but not for everyone, some inhumans exist in our country who felt no shame after killing so many children in the name of Islam.

On 16th December 2014, 149 people including the Principal and 132 children were shot dead by the Taliban in Army Public School (APS) Peshawar. The Massacre started when six gunmen affiliated with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) at around 10:30 climbed the school wall and started their Evil Activity. The scale of the attack shocked the world and was followed by candlelight vigil across Pakistan. No one who was at the Army Public School will be able to forget the nightmare that unfolded. We may never be able to understand the pain of those crying mothers and restless fathers who lost their children and went through this trauma.

4 years have passed but those memories still haunt each and every Pakistani who believes in spreading love, who believes in spreading positivity and who believes in humanity. The APS martyrs are not among us but their legacy will always remain a great source of inspiration in fight against terrorism. But nothing has been done to provide them the ultimate justice they deserved. We may believe that the masterminds of their killing have been killed but what about the terrorists flourishing in Pakistan.

FARDEEN JAWED

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp