29,626 higher academic seats for Omani students reserved

Muscat

A total of 29,626 academic seats are available for students inside and outside the country according to a senior official at the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) here.

Speaking Tuesday during the opening of registrations for higher education institutions, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Sarmi, Undersecretary of the MoHE, said, “The number of academic seats for the academic year 2018/2019 reached 29,626 academic seats, inside and outside the Sultanate. The results of the experimental screening will be announced on July 1, 2018.”

The experimental screening aims to inform students about the outcome of their acceptance in principle, offering them the opportunity to input their programmess of choice into the electronic system.

Dr. Abdullah added, “The number of seats announced today is not final; there are high chances to increase it later.”

The first seats will be allocated for students admitted into specialisation programmes at private universities in Oman such as Al Sharqiyah University, the University of Nizwa, Sohar University and Dhofar University.

"To create a generation of high quality education in the world, this year a new study programme has been developed for students who have received direct admission to study in a specialisation from one of the recommended universities for these scholarships.