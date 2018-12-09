CJP on health facilities

ADDRESSING a function at RIC (Rawalpindi Institute of

Cardiology), a state of the art facility providing free heart surgery and treatment to poor and deserving patients, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar once again raised his fingers on existing facilities available at public sector hospitals saying it is government of the day which has to invest to bringing improvement in the health sector.

Apart from some other initiatives that the CJP has taken, Mian Saqib Nisar has also been very mindful and repeatedly voiced concerns over existing state of affairs at public sector hospitals. From Peshawar to Karachi, he has also personally visited different hospitals giving directions to hospital management to bring improvement in their working so that poor people could also have access to better medical treatment. As also pointed out by the CJP in his address, only affluent class has access to better health care facilities as they can afford treatment at any expensive private hospital while those with empty pockets are at the mercy of public sector hospitals where situation is far from satisfactory. Scenes of two or three patients resting on one bed and long queues outside OPDs are quite common in these hospitals. One also wonders if hospitals like RIC can operate on professional lines in provision of better healthcare facilities to patients then why the situation in other government hospitals cannot be improved. In fact it is not the matter of lack of resources or funds but the political will that is required to build RIC like institute. As the PTI has formed the government with promise to improve the social sector, one expects that needful will be done so that common man could also get treatment with dignity, kindness and compassion at the public sector hospitals.

