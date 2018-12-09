Speed up CPEC pace

GOVERNMENTS both in Pakistan and China have repeatedly

expressed their resolve to the implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. While some projects, especially those in road infrastructure and power sector, have been completed with speed others have witnessed a slow progress. It is in this backdrop that both the countries have now reportedly decided to consolidate the already approved projects while keeping total size of the project unchanged at $50b.

There is no doubt that CPEC has opened many avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and China but it is important that early harvest projects are completed before any further delay. One of the major projects facing delay is the ML-1 upgradation from Peshawar to Karachi. It is a strategic project as it will improve connectivity in the region and help raise the average speed of passenger trains to 160 kilometres per hour and those of freight trains by 120 kilometres per hour. The upgradation also involves computer-based signalling and control system in addition to grade separation to ensure safety of train operations. Similarly, Lahore-Matiari transmission line project is facing delay. During Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan, it was decided that the project would be operational by Sept 2017 while its financial close had been scheduled for Dec 2015. The project is aimed at transmitting 4,000 megawatts of power from coal-based plants located at Thar, Port Qasim and Hub. There is also need to gear up efforts towards establishment of SEZs (Special Economic Zones) under the CPEC, as these are vital in terms of job creation and bolstering exports. As meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee, the highest decision-making body of CPEC, is due in Beijing later this month, we expect both the sides will reach agreement not only on early completion of early harvest projects such as the ML-1 but also enter into industrial cooperation framework that encourages Chinese investors to relocate their industries to Pakistan. It is important for the federal and provincial governments to remove all bottlenecks in the early establishment of SEZs. Speeding up work on the CPEC related projects is also important to foil conspiracies of the enemies who are bent upon sabotaging the project through acts like recent attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi.

