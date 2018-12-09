Neglected Balochistan

After more than 100 days of present elected government, Sindh, Punjab and KP provinces are being focused by the government yet the most needed Balochistan province remains neglected. Balochistan is hub of Pakistan because of its natural mineral resources. Balochistan has been being neglected since long time, and we Baloch expected much from our recent government that it should provide basic needs to us, like quality education, water, electricity and many more. Most of time we don’t get water and electricity and Turbat faces lots of load shedding.

If we talk about education in Balochistan, we get teachers who are not well qualified and our children remain deprived of basic rights. Beside this, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) construction is best source of mitigating economic problems in Balochistan. I urge federal government to take care of Baloch people to make Pakistan stronger.

Muhammad Adnan

Via email

