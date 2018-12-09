NAB awards merit certificate

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

National Accountability Bureau [NAB] headquarters Islamabad awarded merit certificate to Ubedullah Abro, the special prosecutor NAB Sukkur, Aslam Pervaiz Abro, the Deputy Director NAB Karachi, inhabitants of Shikarpur, and 19 other officers on the eve of Anti Corruption Day during a seminar held at President House Islamabad on 09th December on Sunday, it was learnt.

At least 21st NAB officials were selected for merit certificates from across Pakistan on the eve of Anti Corruption Day while two of them were only from Shikarpur owing to their elegant performance and veracity.

A large number of people, belonged to Shikarpur, have rendered their services for the welfare and prosperity of the country and highlighted the name of Shikarpur district and both the officers have done their job with great gusto while merit certificates are considered as honour for Shikarpur.

