Country to receive rain, snowfall: PMD

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country from Sunday to till Tuesday. According to the weather advisory issued by PMD, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts and likely to affect central parts of the country.

According to PMD, rain with thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Sargodha, D.G.Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Karachi divisions.

Snowfall is also predicted in Malakand division Swat, Chitral, Kalam Malamjabba, upper Dir, Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. According to MET office, rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala,—APP

