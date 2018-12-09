TCKP safari train tour from Peshawar to Attock Khurd

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) arranged a joyful day-long safari train tour from Peshawar to Attock Khurd for the officials of various government departments.

A specially invited band performed music to welcome the guests at the platform of historic Peshawar Cantonment Railway Station. The picnickers were also presented bouquets on their arrival. Secretary Excise Riaz Mahsud was the chief guest.

TCKP Senior General Manager Syed Hayat Ali Shah, General Manager Tourist Information Centres (TICs) Muhammad Ali Syed, Tourism Department official Essa Khan, tourist consultant Zahoor Durrani and others were also present on the occasion.

Attock Khurd, located in Attock district of Punjab, houses the historical Attock Fort built by the Mughal King Akbar in 1581.

Bahram ki Baradari is another Mughal-era monument situated at the ridge of mountains on the southern side of the Grand Trunk Road near Attock Khurd.

