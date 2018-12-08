Pak citizen portal

Pakistan citizen portal is created with an aim to timely address problems of the people and get their feedback. Through easy access to the web portal by all and sundry the politicians, ministers and government functionaries have been made accountable. People can raise their voice online and the departments and offices concerned would be bound to respond in the specific timeline to address their complaints and the PM Office will oversee the progress on those issues. The PM house will supervise redressal of public grievances by the departments concerned and consider the feasibility of public proposals sent to it by the citizens. The overseas Pakistanis especially the labour class would also be able to register their concerns.

The motive of citizen portal is that No complaint will remain unresolved. The object is to resolve all complaints amicably regardless of its complexity and nature. The citizen can provide feedback and rate their complaint resolution to inform authorities in case if complaint is not resolved to their level of satisfaction. Now people have to take responsibility to give solid feedback to help those administrative authorities to take action on time and make the country prosper.

USAMA NASRULLAH

Via email

