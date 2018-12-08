Five envoys leave charge

Observer Report

Islamabad

Five foreign ambassadors who were appointed during the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s tenure left charge of their posts on Saturday. The ambassadors who were appointed in PML-N’s tenure were given the deadline of Dec 7 which ended Saturday.

Pakistani high-commissioner in Canada Tariq Azeem Khan and Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Husham bin Siddique have left charge.

Further, ambassadors in Morocco, Cuba and Serbia have handed over the charge to their second-in-command.

