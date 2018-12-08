Five envoys leave charge
Observer Report
Islamabad
Five foreign ambassadors who were appointed during the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s tenure left charge of their posts on Saturday. The ambassadors who were appointed in PML-N’s tenure were given the deadline of Dec 7 which ended Saturday.
Pakistani high-commissioner in Canada Tariq Azeem Khan and Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Husham bin Siddique have left charge.
Further, ambassadors in Morocco, Cuba and Serbia have handed over the charge to their second-in-command.