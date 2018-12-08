Chinese police team expresses ‘satisfaction’

Consulate attack probe

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A delegation of China’s counterterrorism police force on Friday arrived in Karachi and held meetings with senior police officials and investigators regarding last month’s attack on the Chinese consulate and the progress so far made in the case, according to officials.

The delegation met with Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh, who briefed them about the deadly assault on the morning of November 23.

The Chinese personnel also visited the crime scene in Clifton and held a meeting at the police’s Counter-Terrorism Department, where AIG CTD Dr Waliullah Dal apprised them of the ongoing investigation of the incident.

A senior official familiar with the briefings told media that the Chinese security officials expressed their “satisfaction” about the progress made so far in the investigation. Three heavily armed militants were shot dead in a shoot-out with police and Rangers during a gun-and-grenade attack on the Chinese consulate. Two police officials and two visa applicants, a father and son, were also killed in the Nov 23 assault.

