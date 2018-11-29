Although PTI government was expected more than it has achieved in 100 days, yet it should be given credit the way it has performed in difficult circumstances. It is good to know that it has somehow resolved balance of payments crisis, which it inherited from the previous government, in an excellent manner.

Moreover, of the most commendable steps taken by government internationally and domestically are portraying soft and responsible image of Pakistan on international front, getting agreed China, KSA and UAE to invest in energy and industrial sector, getting waived off of visa fee, setting up tents for homeless people to prevent them from cold weather conditions and finalizing strategy for the construction of five million houses. Last but not the least is opening of Kartarpur border is the landmark achievement in the history of Pakistan that will not only harmonize religious tolerance but will lead to peace and prosperity in the region.

JUNAID REHMAN JOYO

Dadu

Share on: WhatsApp