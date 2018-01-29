29,000 cattle distributed among poor women

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

As many as 29,000 milch cattle were distributed among poor and destitute widows in the province to empower them and to eliminate poverty in the rural areas, Saira Afzal Tarar, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said here.

While addressing a ceremony to distribute cows, buffaloes and calves among widows and poor women in the district, the minister said that the provincial government has launched this important prosperity package for women to enable the to stand on their feet, supplement their household affairs, meet the expenses of education of their siblings and pass their lives respectfully in the society.

She said that this package has been completed in the district and 820 poor women, destitute and widows have been given cattle’s which would enable them to provide pure milk and meat to their families. This programme has been completed in the district purely on merit and through transparent draw of ballot. The minister said that during the past four years the policies of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif remained exemplary which were aimed at provision of better healthcare, promotion of education and raising the living standard of the masses in remote areas. She further said that development projects executed by the present government were unprecedented.