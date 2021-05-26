29 uplift schemes being completed

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani Hafizabad

Twenty nine development schemes are being completed with the cost of Rs.90 million in Tehsil Wazirabad with the cooperation of World Bank.

Seventeen development schemes have been completed so far to provide different facility of life to the people.

This was stated by the Regional Programme Manager Azim Qadeer Hussain while giving briefing at Wazirabad, Wednesday.

He said that under supervision of Secretary Local Government, Punjab, Noor-ul-Amin Mangel, construction work on 29 schemes.