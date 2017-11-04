29 terrorism-related cases cleared to be sent to military courts: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD : The federal cabinet, in its last meeting, cleared 29 terrorism-related cases to be sent to the military courts, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said in an interview.

According to an earlier report in the media, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had sent a letter to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, pointing out that military courts had not received any terrorism-related cases since January.

Ahsan confirmed that the letter was received by the Prime Minister House, adding that the letter had already been answered. He added that 80 more cases, once they are approved by the cabinet, will be forwarded to be tried in the military courts.

“After this, the interior ministry will not have any more cases pending,” he clarified.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had agreed to refer cases of hardcore terrorists, who are responsible for mass murders of innocent civilians, kids and young soldiers, to special military courts in the National Action Plan (NAP) that was formulated in 2015 after the Army Public School (APS) massacre.

A total of 275 cases of terrorism had been referred to the military courts, set up in January 2015, in the aftermath of the APS attack.

Originally published by INP