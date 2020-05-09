29 police officials tested positive

Muzaffargarh

As many as 29 police officials were tested coronavirus positive after screening in Muzaffargarh. District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas ordered provision of all possible facilities to the officials who were put into quarantine. However, all the officials are stable. The DPO lauded efforts of the police officials during COVID-19 lockdown and directed for preventive measures including washing hands, use of mask, social distancing and sprinkling of chlorine mixed water at Police Line.

The District Police Officer (DC) Nadeem Abbas said that maximum facilities would be provided to police officials effected with coronavirus. Taking action on the positive report of coronavirus among few police officials of the district, the DPO Nadeem Abbas has directed different measures to protect police officials from coronavirus.—APP