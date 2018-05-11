29 Pakistani exhibitors at Beautyworld ME

Observer Report

Dubai

Beautyworld Middle East has closed its doors on Thursday at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, after three very lively days of business featuring more than 1700 exhibitors from 62 countries.

Above 41,000 trade visitors made their way to Dubai to see the largest international trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances and well being in the Middle East.

Beautyworld Middle East bought a heady mix of innovation, path-breaking trends, the most attractive and talented professionals and truly revolutionary products were in show. Visitors Experienced the latest trends lived with our show highlights that took them to a world of hands-on discovery

Dr. Nasir Khan, Commercial Counselor of Pakistan to Dubai visited Beautyworld Middle East and complimented the products exhibited by the Pakistani entrepreneurs.

Mr. Arsal Zaki from Zaki Industries stated that “It’s overall a good exhibition for us and we are deeply satisfied with the exhibition, especially with the quality of the implementation. We have not only met with our existing clients but also with the potential ones. Beautyworld is the most important exhibition, we think beautyworld has organized & maintained the exhibition very well”

29 Pakistani premium exhibitors have showcased their products in the fair Beautyworld Dubai among which 12 exhibitors participated under the pavilion of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan includes Addmore Cosmetics International, Black Rose Cosmetics, Golden Girls Cosmetics, Professional Beauty Solutions, Wins Cosmetics & others. Whereas Aghas International, Golden Pearl Cosmetics, Hilal care, Kings chemical corporation, Mohammad Hashim Tajir Surma, Poonia Brothers, Shaheen Cosmetics and Trend International and others participated as direct exhibitors.

Fahad Malik from King Chemical Corporation said that “We participated this fair for the first time to explore the global region for our brands. So far experience with this fair was good. We appreciate others to participate in Beautyworld to make exhibition more successful in future”