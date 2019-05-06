Our Correspondents

Shikarpur/Hyderabad

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter conducted two medial camps in Hyderabad and found 30 new AIDS/HIV cases on Monday. As per details, PTI Hyderabad chapter on self-help basis conducted two screening camps in Maso Burghri area of Hyderabad. Blood screening of 230 people was done and 30 new AIDS/HIV cases including of 29 women and a male were detected.

PTI Sindh chapter acting president and parliamentary leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, MPA Dua Bhutto, PTI Hyderabad Division president Khawand Bux Jahejo, Imran Qureshi and others visited the camps. Talking to media, Haleem Adil said more than 230 people were screened and 30 more HIV/AIDS cases were found. He said three month back 47 AIDS patients were detected in this area and now their number has reached 77. He said at that time he had informed Sindh health department official Dr Yunus Chachar about this serious matter and later presented a resolution in Sindh assembly.

Haleem Adil said we conducted medical camps in this area and so far 30 cases have been confirmed and more tests are in process. He said the confirmed patients included 29 women and a male. He said at that time had the Sindh government took any action today these new cases may have been avoided. He said the Sindh government blamed quacks but did not take any action to save people of HIV/AIDS. He said we will arrange healthcare facilities for these people with the help of the federal government.

He said there is a budge of Rs96billion for healthcare but no facilities are there in government hospitals. He said today a woman patient of AIDS also died in this locality of Maso Bhurgri. He said we will begin a protest drive on this issue. He said corrupt rulers of Sindh are now spreading AIDS amongst masses. He said the government funds to into the pockets of corrupt elements like Ayan Ali and Anwar Majeed. He said we have arranged these camps for raising awareness of the Sindh government. He said the government should slap AIDS emergency in Sindh and hold camps in whole province.

MPA Dua Bhutto said it is shameful the ruling politicians have not even spared district Larkana, where the largest number of AIDS cases in Sindh is being reported now. She said these rulers are just inept and they do not give any relief to the masses. She said the PTI would not leave the people of Sindh alone.

There are several issues with respect to Health and a good quantity of population is dying owing to poor medical treatment from them Hepatitis is alarming issue in Sindh mainly in Shikarpur hence Youths of Shikarpur timely took good decision and started a campaign named ‘Hepatitis Free Sindh’ and convened a free medical camp for free vaccination and awareness at Allah Wala Chowk in which a large number of youths of Shikarpur and a large number of people belonging to different organizations, political, religious and other groups joined the camp and ensured their full support against horrific disease Hepatitis.