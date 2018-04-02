29 Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops in March

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred twenty nine Kashmiris including a woman and a young boy during the last month of March.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, these killings rendered one woman widowed and four children orphaned.

Of those martyrs four youth were killed in different fake encounters by the Indian forces. As many as 198 people were injured due to the use of brute force and firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel against mourners and peaceful protesters while 117 civilians including Hurriyet leaders and activists were arrested during the month. Indian forces’ personnel also destroyed and damaged 35 residential houses and disgraced 15 women during the period.—KMS