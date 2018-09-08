29 dengue cases surface in KP in 24 hours

PESHAWAR : As many as 29 new dengue cases were surfaced were in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 24 hours, health department report said.

According to the health department report, among 29 new dengue cases, 22 were surfaced in district Khyber, four in Abbottabad, one each in Mansehra, Haripur and Peshawar.

With the recent cases, total number of dengue cases surfaced across the province since Jan 01, 2018 has climbed to 325 while a woman was died of dengue during this period.

The KP health department has advised the people to adopt precautionary measures and medical checkup over appearance of symptoms to keep them safe of dengue virus.