28th May holds significant position in defence history: Shahbaz

Youm-e-Takbeer today

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is marking Youm-e-Takbeer on Monday (today) to commemorate the atomic explosions during tenure of Nawaz Sharif as PM. President PML-N and Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer. In his message on this occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that 28th May holds a significant position in Pakistan’s political and defense history. On this day, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif engraved a new history by pushing aside all the pressure and making nuclear explosions possible.

He said that the credit of making Pakistan a nuclear power goes to the fascinating and courageous leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who rejected foreign aid and made defense of the country unconquerable by going through nuclear explosions. He added that pride of whole nation was boasted up at May 28, 1998 with this remarkable achievement of Pakistan. Youm-e-Takbeer is the day of celebration for the Pakistani nation and Muslims around the world, because today, Pakistan emerged as the first Muslim nuclear power on the map of the world, he added.

CM said that Pak army and other law enforcement agencies have rendered enormous sacrifices in the war against terrorism and marked a new history of courage and valour. Shahbaz Sharif on the occasion of this memorial and historic day paid tribute to those brave soldiers who have played a great role in making the defense of motherland supreme. Today we have to reiterate the pledge that we will neither let down out country nor will we be hesitant to offer any sacrifice for the sovereignty and security of Pakistan, he shared.