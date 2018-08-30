288 cases registered on traffic violation

City Reporter

The Punjab Highway Patrol registered 288 cases on traffic violation during the last week.

The PHP sources said a team seized 47 motorcycles for using fake registration number plates or green number plates while three motorcyclists were arrested for doing wheelie.

The PHP team apprehended 24 gamblers and recovered Rs 19,740 and other items. The officials also arrested five dacoits and recovered five pistols, two magazines and rounds.

Meanwhile, the PHP officials have arrested 18 people for fixing prohibited gas cylinders.

Share on: WhatsApp