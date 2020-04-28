286 stranded Pakistanis arrive from Dubai

The repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues as 286 more people stranded in Dubai landed at Karachi airport. The special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flew 286 people back to Karachi on Tuesday evening. Upon landing at the Karachi airport, the flight was disinfected and the passengers went through a screening process and later were shifted to the quarantine facility. All the passengers and crew members have for now been quarantined at a local hotel. PIA on Sunday announced to operate 21 more special flights from May 1 to 10 to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from the UAE. Out of the total 21, some 15 flights will be operated by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) while six flights will be handled by the UAE — based airlines. More than 4600 passengers will be able to travel on these special flights. Earlier in the Day, a flight of the Sri Lankan Airlines with 30 stranded Pakistanis on board landed at the Karachi International airport. The passengers were disinfected by the staff of the Civil Aviation Authority upon landing. The passengers were screened and later were sent to the quarantine facility as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus outbreak. The flight will return back to Colombo after taking back the Lankan citizens stranded in Pakistan.