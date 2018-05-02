2852 outlaws held; arms, valuables worth Rs219m recovered in Capital

Police operation

The Islamabad Police arrested 2852 criminals including 656 absconders, recovered arms and valuables worth more than Rs.219.4 million from them during the last four months.

A spokesman of Islamabad Police said on Tuesday that following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi directed all police officials to accelerate efforts in tracing the theft as well as burglary cases and provide maximum relief to citizens by resolving their problems.

In compliance of these directions, heads of all police stations monitored performance of their subordinates especially Investigation Officers probing various cases. Owing renewed efforts during the last four months, police arrested 172 persons involved in 109 robbery cases and recovered looted/snatched valuables worth Rs. 14.3 million from them.

Police officials completed investigation into 2240 cases and submitted their challans in relevant court. A total of 144 burglary cases were resolved besides arrest of 246 burglars and valuables worth Rs. 63.7 million were recovered from them.

In all, 69 vehicles worth Rs. 61.6 million were recovered from 53 car lifters involved in 78 cases while 43 bike lifters involved in 41 cases were held besides recovery of motorbikes worth Rs. 2.45 million from them.

Police also arrested 31 persons for their alleged involvement in 75 cases of tempering vehicles and recovered 72 vehicles worth Rs. 78.8 million from them. During special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 316 proclaimed offenders and 340 court absconders. The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in crime cases of murder, attempt to murder, robberies and snatching valuables.

Police apprehended 391 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 19 Kalashnikovs/Rifles, 372 pistols and 2552 rounds from them.

A total of 545 persons were held for having narcotics and liquor while 474 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 142990 gram hashish, 18090 gram heroin and 13432 wine/liquor bottles.

Islamabad police launched crackdown against those involved in immoral activities and arrested 170 men and 202 women after registering 240 cases against them. To ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens, a total of 77 combing/search operations were conducted along with personnel of law enforcement agencies and 175 suspects were held.

During the same period, the legal action was taken against 2748 professional alm-seekers while six blind murder cases were resolved and 17 alleged killers were nabbed. A total of 324 other criminal were also held for their involvement in crime cases of various nature.

SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi said the police officers and jawans remained firm against the activities of mischievous elements and emerged successful during the last four months. He urged the police officials to adopt decent and polite attitude as it helps in inculcating friendly police ecology and resolving most of the problems.

He also directed for effective crackdown against drug peddlers so that society can get rid of drug menace. He asked police officials for effective patrolling to check street crimes, robberies and snatching incidents.—INP