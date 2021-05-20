280745 corona patients recovered: Secy

As many as 280745 corona patients are recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 1837 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab today. He said that 7594 beds were reserved in all govt.

hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5240 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1657 beds reserved in govt. hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1134 beds were vacant so far.

The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3278 beds in Isolation wards of all govt. hospitals in the province, out of which, 2619 beds were vacant.

However, 446 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt. hospitals of Lahore and 364 beds are unoccupied.

In addition, 3527 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 2185 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 651 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The Secretary SHC said the health department had arranged 789 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 353 ventilators were under use while 436 were unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 165 are occupied and 119 ventilators are vacant, said Nabeel Awan.