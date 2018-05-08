280,741 fine tickets issued over major violations of traffic laws

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued more than 280,741 fine tickets to road users and impounded 4971 cars and motorbikes in various police stations over violations of various traffic laws during the last four months, a police spokesman said.

He said that special campaign is underway to check violations by Public Service Vehicles and motorcyclists while various squads have been constituted for the purpose. These squads are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the last four months, the police spokesman said that 103644 public service vehicles were issued fine tickets over various violations and 1896 vehicles were impounded in police stations. He said that action was taken against 66717 motorcyclists for not using helmets, 14469 for using fancy (non-pattern) number plates on their vehicles, 21766 for not fastening seat belt during drive, 13373 for using mobile during drive, 5844 applied for (non-registered) vehicles were fined during this period. Moreover, 16144 vehicles were fined over lane violation, 11410 over wrong parking, 11108 due to over-speeding, 9298 for violation of red signal, 4814 for using tinted glasses on vehicles and 258 smoke emitting vehicles were fined.

In addition to PSV vehicles, 4971 cars and motorbikes were impounded in various police stations. A total of 3340 deserted road users were helped who made a call at helpline of ITP. The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign is underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules.—INP

