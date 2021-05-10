28 succumb to injuries as Kabul blast toll reaches 68

The death toll from a bomb attack outside a school in the Afghan capital Kabul has risen to 68, officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to care for 165 injured victims and families searching desperately for missing children.

Explosions on Saturday evening shook the neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, home to a large community of Shia from the Hazara ethnic minority which has been targeted in the past by Islamic State.

A car bomb was detonated in front of the Sayed Al-Shuhada school and two more bombs exploded when students rushed out in panic.—Agencies