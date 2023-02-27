28 Pakistanis among 59 drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck

Rome: At least 28 Pakistanis, out of the reported 59, drowned when a boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast.

The international news agency, Reuters, reported that the wooden vessel, which sailed from Turkey and was carrying people from Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries, sank in rough seas before dawn near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.

According to Italian authorities, at least 81 people survived the tragedy, with 20 hospitalised, including one person in intensive care.

However, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who travelled to the scene, said that 20-30 people might still be missing amid reports from survivors that the boat had been carrying between 150 to 200 migrants.

‘Concerning and worrisome’: Shehbaz

Reacting to the development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the reports of the drowning of over two dozen Pakistanis in the boat tragedy in Italy were deeply concerning and worrisome, adding that he had directed the Foreign Office to ascertain facts as early as possible and take the nation into confidence.

Moreover, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement that they were closely following the reports about the possible presence of Pakistanis in the vessel.

“The Embassy of Pakistan in Rome is in the process of ascertaining facts from the Italian authorities,” the statement further read.

