SARGODHA The police arrested 28 accused involved in robbery, dacoity and theft besides recovering
three vehicles, 17 motorcycles, cattle and cash.
A Police spokesman said the operation was conducted
in different areas and the police arrested 28 accused including
Haseebur Rehman, Naveed Masih, Iqbal Hassan, Ghulam Abas,
Abubakar Sadique, Ali Ahmed and Aien Khan, in different raids.
The police also recovered three vehicles, 17 motorcycles,
cattle, batteries and Rs 709,000 from the accused.
The official said nine pistols were recovered
and police also registered separate cases against them.
28 criminals arrested, cars,bikes recovered
