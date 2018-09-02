28 criminals arrested, cars,bikes recovered

SARGODHA The police arrested 28 accused involved in robbery, dacoity and theft besides recovering

three vehicles, 17 motorcycles, cattle and cash.

A Police spokesman said the operation was conducted

in different areas and the police arrested 28 accused including

Haseebur Rehman, Naveed Masih, Iqbal Hassan, Ghulam Abas,

Abubakar Sadique, Ali Ahmed and Aien Khan, in different raids.

The police also recovered three vehicles, 17 motorcycles,

cattle, batteries and Rs 709,000 from the accused.

The official said nine pistols were recovered

and police also registered separate cases against them.

