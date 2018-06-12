27th Ramazan – Independence Day of Pakistan: Sadia Rashid

Staff Reporter

Mrs Sadia Rashid, Chairperson, Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf), in a statement has said that Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said was the torch-bearer of the movement of “27th Ramazan – Independence Day of Pakistan”, and he started this movement in order to re-create the passion, enthusiasm and sincerity of the Pakistan Movement in the Pakistani nation. Hamdard has been taking forward this movement so that the nation should bear in mind the significance of the day of 27th Ramazan 1366 Hijri – 14th August 1947 – a country gifted by Allah, she added. Usama Qureshi, Managing Director and CEO, Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) said that in order to keep the memory of 27th Ramazan – 14th August 1947 fresh, Hamdard has decided to celebrate this event in a different and befitting manner, and in this regard Hamdard has started a new campaign on print, electronic, and social media, to highlight the importance of recreation of Pakistan in the sacred moments of Lailatul Qadr to get the blessings of Allah al-Mighty and to create a new determination in Pakistanis for national reconstruction, ‘Hamdard felicitates the nation on this happy occasion’, he said.