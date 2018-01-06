2746 drug peddlers netted

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi district police in their crackdowns against drug peddlers and bootleggers netted 2746 accused during 2017 and registered 2705 cases while 48.648 kilograms heroin, 108.824 kg charras, 31.883 kg opium and 32,174 bottles of liquor were recovered.

According to a police spokesman, police also registered 1458 FIRs on recovery of 1086 pistols, 51 revolvers, 45 Kalashnikovs, 105 guns, 53 rifles, 10 carbeans, six mozers, 72 daggers, 25282 rounds of different bore, 640 detonators, 840 explosive sticks, 2750 meter safety fuse wire and 470 safety fuses from the possession of 1457 accused sent behind the bars during last year.

He further informed that police busted a number of inter-district and inter-provincial gangs besides arresting their 283 members in 2017.

Police recovered over Rs4.8 million cash, 1100 dollars, 37 motorcycles, four vehicles, 55 mobile phones, stolen gold ornaments worth millions of rupees, stolen goods worth Rs600,000, two laptops, three cameras, 176 pistols, 10 revolvers, a rifle, five daggers and 826 rounds of different bores from the possession of the arrested persons.

He further said solid steps were taken to control bank dacoities and there was only one case reported in the district during the period. He claimed that there was no petrol pump robbery case during last year.

The spokesman informed that 139 street crime cases were registered during 2017 in the district. As many as 92 FIRs for vehicle snatching were also registered while total 21 dacoity cases were lodged during the year. 134 FIRs were registered under 382PPC and 347 robbery cases.

He told that 3412 proclaimed offenders including 699 most wanted involved in heinous crimes were nabbed during 2017.—APP