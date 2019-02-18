271 drug pushers held, 115 kgs narcotics recovered

The Islamabad police have arrested 271 persons during the last 45 days for involvement in drug peddling and bootlegging activities and recovered over 115 kilogram narcotics and 2740 wine bottles from them.

A police spokesman said on Monday that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has ordered to ensure strict action against those involved in drug peddling activities and curb this menace through effective policing measures. He said that DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, following his orders, directed all police stations and other wings of police to constitute special teams and ensure arrest of drug pushers.

Owing these efforts, he said that police got significant success during last 45 days and nabbed 271 persons besides recovery of a total of 104.817 kilogram hashish, 9.266 kilogram heroin, 1.310 kilogram opium, 840 gram ice, 11 gram cocaine and 2740 wine bottles from them.

The spokesman said that Islamabad police also launched special crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and nabbed six persons. A total of 5.150 kilogram hashish and 325 gram heroin were also recovered from them, he maintained.

On the other hand, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police also got success and arrested 94 outlaws during the last 30 days. A total of six cars, eight bikes, gold ornaments and other valuables were recovered from possession of the detainees. Investigations on 70 cases were also completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts while eight criminal gangs were also busted.

The CIA police nabbed 18 drug pushers during this period and recovered 11.073 kilogram hashish, 980 gram heroin, seven gram ice and 136 wine bottles from them.—INP

