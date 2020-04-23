27,000 employees await official residences allotment

Staff Reporter

More than 27,000 government employees in the federal capital are still awaiting allotment of official residences from the Estate Office of the Ministry of Housing and Works.

The government employees, living in the rented houses, have been bearing the brunt of the chronic shortage of official accommodations at the moment.

“At the present, 29,000 federal government employees have been residing in the government residences,” an official source said, confirming that the shortage of facility. The waiting list has been growing gradually due to increase in number of new applicants, he added.

He informed media that concentrated efforts were being made at the governmental level since the country had been facing a shortfall of approximately 9-10 million housing units.

The official pointed out that no government houses had been built since 1995 as a ban was imposed on the construction of new facility by the then federal cabinet. Sharing the ministry’s endeavours for streamlining the allotment process, he said the MoHW had completed the data entry of all allotments of government accommodations (category wise) at the website of Estate Office to ensure transparency in the allotment process.

The status of allotment as well as name of allottees and their departments had now been available on the site and could be checked anytime, he added.

The official said the personal data including Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and date of birth have been excluded from the data entered on the website in order to ensure security of personal data.